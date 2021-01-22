Cameron House: Fire caused by ash left in cupboard
A hotel fire which claimed the lives of two men started after a night porter placed a bag of ash and embers in a cupboard with kindling and newspaper.
Simon Midgley and his partner Richard Dyson died in the fire at Cameron House next to Loch Lomond in December 2017.
Cameron House pled guilty to charges under the Fire Scotland Act of failing to take fire safety measures.
Christopher O'Malley, who put the bag in the cupboard, admitted breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.
O'Malley's lawyer said that the night porter deeply regretted his actions, and that he did not deliberately start the fire.
Dumbarton Sheriff Court also heard that Cameron House did not have proper procedures in place for the disposal of ash, or for training staff.
They also failed to keep cupboards which contained potential ignition sources free of combustibles.
