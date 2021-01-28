Second Glasgow councillor forced out for missing six months of meetings
A second Glasgow councillor has been forced from office for failing to attend any council meetings in the past six months.
Jim Coleman, a former Labour group leader, had been a Glasgow City councillor since its inception in 1995.
He had previously served as a councillor under the old District and Regional system since 1988.
Earlier this year, Tory councillor Tony Curtis lost his seat under the same "no-show" rules.
The Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 states that a member of a local authority loses office if they do not attend a meeting at least once in any six-month period.
Mr Coleman, 71, was a member of six committees he was required to attend, as well as the full council when it meets.
He failed to join any one of 44 committee meetings, currently being held using video-conferencing, between July and December last year.
A by-election will now be held in his Baillieston ward.