Tributes paid to 100-year-old Dunkirk veteran Harry Osborne
Tributes have been to a Dunkirk veteran who has died nine months after celebrating his 100th birthday.
Mr Osborne, a resident of a care home in Troon, contracted Covid earlier this month and died on Monday.
His daughter Elaine Anderson said her father's life was full of adventures and he was still able to recall stories until just a few days before he died.
Mr Osborne served with the 77th Highland Field Regiment of the Royal Artillery and later became a surveyor.
He was deployed to France in January 1940 after joining the Territorial Army in Cathcart, Glasgow, months earlier.
Last year a planned party to mark his 100th birthday had to be cancelled because of the pandemic but a celebration was held at the care home.
Friend Hugh Kelly recalled Mr Osborne's "wicked sense of humour".
He told BBC Scotland: "On joining he promised his mother he would not swear and instead of swearing he used to say 'cricky jings' and this became his nick name in the forces."
A keen golfer, Mr Osborne joined Royal Troon in 1967 and was later made an honorary member of the famous Open championship venue.
Mr Kelly added: "It was impossible to stay annoyed with Harry.
"His sheer zest for life, even in the latter years, and that sense of humour helped him through the difficult times that came along."
Mr Osborne's funeral will take place next month.