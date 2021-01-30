Man,77, dies in one-vehicle crash in Paisley
- Published
A 77-year-old man has died in a crash in Paisley.
The crash happened near the Arnold Clark garage on Pegasus Way at 17:55 on Friday.
The man, who was driving a Honda Jazz, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Jon Mochan said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time." He also asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.