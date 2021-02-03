Giant snake discovered in Greenock street dies
- Published
A giant snake discovered on a street in Inverclyde has died.
The 14ft (4.26m) python was found by a member of the public in Greenock's Drumfrochar Road on Tuesday.
Police were alerted and it was taken to a local vet but later died as a result of spending too long in freezing temperatures.
Officers said the owner of the snake had been traced and inquiries were ongoing.
Beverley Naismith, of the Abbey Veterinary Group, which looked after the snake, told BBC Scotland it had no chance of surviving sub-zero temperatures.
She said: "The snake, a fine specimen in good body condition, had become freezing cold and it was not known how long it may have been like that prior to discovery.
"After a full examination and gentle warming, it was confirmed that the snake had unfortunately died.
"We were all disappointed there was not a happier outcome. But considering this type of snake prefers a climate more akin to Florida, the sub-zero temperatures experienced whilst on the loose outdoors in Greenock would not have been conducive with long-term survival."
Police said they had no information about pictures of a different dead snake, said to have been found near the town, which have been circulating on social media.