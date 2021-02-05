Kilmarnock attacks: Two women and a man die in linked incidents
Three people have died after a series of incidents which started outside an East Ayrshire hospital.
Police said a woman, 39, was attacked in the car park of University Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock at 19:45 on Thursday.
A second woman, 24, was fatally stabbed at about 20:05 on Portland Street, about two miles away.
A 40-year-old man then died in a road crash on the C50, on the outskirts of the town, at about 20:30.
Police Scotland said inquiries carried out so far have indicated that the incidents were linked.
The force also confirmed it is not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The attacks are not thought to be terror-related.
Ch Supt Faroque Hussain said: "A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct inquiries.
"We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened."
He urged anyone with information about the incidents, which unfolded over a 45-minute period, to come forward.
Ch Supt Hussain added: "Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened.
"We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however, I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community."
Police said the 39-year-old woman was treated in the hospital car park but died at the scene.
The 24-year-old woman, who was attacked about 20 minutes later, was taken to University Crosshouse Hospital but later died from her injuries.
The victims have not been named.
The fatal road crash occurred on the C50, a minor road between the B7036 and the A76.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ambulances were diverted to University Hospital Ayr as police dealt with the unfolding events until the three-hour lockdown was lifted shortly before 23:00.
On Friday morning, the hospital's A&E department and main entrance were open and running as normal while two police vans full of officers remained outside with police tape around part of the car park.
Dr Crawford McGuffie, the medical director of NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said police had confirmed the risk to patients, staff and visitors to the hospital was minimal.
He added: "There remains a large police presence on the grounds of the hospital.
"We would like to reassure anyone coming to the hospital, in particular to any patients or staff coming on shift, that Police Scotland have confirmed it is safe to do so.
"However, if you are worried, please speak to the onsite Police Scotland officers."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Dreadful news. My thoughts are with the bereaved. Thinking too of everyone at Crosshouse Hospital, already dealing with the tough circumstances of Covid. I'm also grateful to our emergency services. Please continue to follow @policescotland advice."