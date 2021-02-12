Boy 14, stabbed during incident in King's Park, Glasgow
A 14-year-old boy has been seriously hurt in a stabbing in a Glasgow park.
Police were called to King's Park in the south side of the city at about 15:40 on Friday following reports that a teenager had been injured following a confrontation with a group of youths.
Emergency services attended the scene and the 14-year-old was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment to stab wounds.
Medical staff said he was in a serious, but stable, condition.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what happened.
Officers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
