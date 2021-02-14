Two boys arrested after 14-year-old stabbed in Glasgow park
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in a Glasgow park.
The boy remains in a "serious but stable" condition at the Royal Hospital for Children after the incident at King's Park on Friday afternoon.
Police Scotland said two boys, aged 13 and 14, had been charged in connection with a serious assault.
Officers are continuing their inquires to identify everyone involved in the incident.
Emergency services were called to the park, in the south side of the city, at about 15:40 on Friday.
