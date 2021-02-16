Woman and two men charged over human trafficking
A woman and two men have been charged with people trafficking and sexual exploitation offences.
The three were arrested after an intelligence-led operation in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Officers from Greater Glasgow Human Trafficking Unit used warrants to search four properties on Monday 15 February.
They targeted addresses in Denniston, Maryhill and Thornliebank in Glasgow and the Canongate area of Edinburgh.
Det Insp Mark McLennan, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "A 28-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested in Glasgow and charged in connection with human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
"All three are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday."
He said that a 31-year-old man was also reported to the procurator fiscal.
Police Scotland worked with Edinburgh City Council, the National Human Trafficking Unit and Home Office Immigration Enforcement Crime and Financial Investigation Scotland as part of the operation.