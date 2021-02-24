Two women jailed for torturing Renfrewshire teenager
- Published
Two woman who attacked a teenage boy with a bottle and then stamped on his head have been jailed.
Agnes Bowers, 27, and Nora Holmes, 25, carried out the assault at the victim's home in Johnstone, Renfrewshire in October 2019.
A bottle of vodka was smashed off the 17-year-old's head by Holmes before the pair punched, kicked and stamped on his head.
Holmes also tried to write on the victim's leg using broken glass.
The teenage victim suffered a bleed on the brain, a cut to a vein and a broken nose during the attack.
The two women pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to assault to the teenager's severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.
The court heard they carried out the assault because of rumours about their victim.
'Form of torture'
Judge Lord Burns jailed Holmes, who he said was the instigator of the attack, for 43 months.
Bowers was jailed for 37 months and ordered to be monitored in the community for two years after her release.
Lord Burns said: "You both assaulted this young man because of a rumour which may or may not be well founded.
"This was fuelled by a cocktail of drink and drugs and mental health problems."
The judge told Holmes: "You were the principal actor here and you used a bottle to hit the boy and cut glass on his body - a form of torture."
The court heard how the crying victim pleaded with the pair for the attack to stop but was cut with broken glass.
One witness told police: "It looked to me like they were trying to write something on his legs with the glass."
The living room where the attack took place was described as being a "bloodbath" with walls and furniture stained.
When police officers arrived they were told by Holmes that "things got out of control".
She added: "It's all on me. I think I went too far, I need a lawyer."