Man to stand trial on Celtic Park sex abuse charges
A man is to stand trial accused of indecently assaulting a teenage boy at Celtic Park in Glasgow and a second boy at the football club's former Barrowfield training ground.
Frank Cairney is also charged with indecently assaulting a third teenage boy at a hotel room in Aviemore and in a car in Cumbernauld on occasions between August 1988 and June 1989.
Mr Cairney denied the charges via video link at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
A trial is now due to go ahead in July.
Prosecutors claim the first boy was between 15 and 16 when he was assaulted in a car in Paisley, Renfrewshire and in dressing rooms at Barrowfield between July 1978 and June 1979.
The charge states that the boy was repeatedly touched on the thigh by Cairney.
Cairney is further charged with repeatedly punching and slapping the same boy on the head and body at Barrowfield.
It is also alleged that Mr Cairney assaulted the second boy when he was between 15 and 18 years old in the Barrowfield dressing rooms as well as Celtic Park between February 1986 and December 1988.
It is claimed Mr Cairney hugged him and repeatedly touched intimate parts of his body.
'Nothing stopping trial being set'
Mr Cairney's defence advocate Mark Lutton said: "He is absent standing the current pandemic.
"He maintains his pleas of not guilty.
"A trial date has been identified and there is nothing from our perspective stopping a trial being set."
Prosecutor Graham Macdonald said: "The Crown joins in the motion to set a fixed trial."
A five-day trial was set for the start of July by Sheriff Ian Fleming.
Mr Cairney, of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, had his bail continued meantime.