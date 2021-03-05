BBC News

Man dies after being hit by lorry in Coatbridge

Published
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionStephen Brown from Viewpark in North Lanarkshire died on Thursday after being hit by a lorry

A man has died after being hit by a lorry while crossing the road in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Stephen Brown, 39, from Viewpark, was struck on Kirkshaws Road, at its junction with North Road, at about 11:40 on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called and he was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

Police confirmed that Mr Brown died on Thursday. The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was not injured.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionMr Brown was struck while crossing Kirkshaws Road in Coatbridge

Following an earlier witness appeal, police thanked those who came forward but have re-issued a plea for information.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: "From our inquiries so far, we know that there were a number of vehicles traveling east on Kirkshaws Road when the crash happened, so would ask any of those people, especially those with dash-cameras, to get in touch with police as soon as they can.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on its non-emergency line.

