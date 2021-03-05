Man dies after being hit by lorry in Coatbridge
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a lorry while crossing the road in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.
Stephen Brown, 39, from Viewpark, was struck on Kirkshaws Road, at its junction with North Road, at about 11:40 on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called and he was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.
Police confirmed that Mr Brown died on Thursday. The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was not injured.
Following an earlier witness appeal, police thanked those who came forward but have re-issued a plea for information.
Sgt Craig McDonald said: "From our inquiries so far, we know that there were a number of vehicles traveling east on Kirkshaws Road when the crash happened, so would ask any of those people, especially those with dash-cameras, to get in touch with police as soon as they can.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on its non-emergency line.