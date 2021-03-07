Man arrested over £3.8m drugs seizure in Clydebank and Glasgow
- Published
A 36-year-old man has been charged after police seized £3.8m of class A drugs in the Glasgow area.
Police Scotland said officers stopped a vehicle travelling north on the M74 on Friday evening and recovered a "large quantity" of cocaine.
The seizure led to further searches of properties in Auchinleck Terrace and Concho Road in Clydebank, and Bearsden Road in Glasgow.
The man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.
Det Supt Craig Willison said: "I'd like to commend the good work of the officers involved in these significant seizures. I hope it goes some way to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and our efforts to bring those involved to justice.
"It might be tempting for some offenders to believe that their criminal activities can go unnoticed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, however they are never beyond the reach of the law."