Man accused of Rangers celebrations police officer assault
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a police officer during Rangers fans' celebrations in Glasgow.
James Adams allegedly punched and elbowed a British Transport officer at Ibrox subway station on 7 March.
The 30-year-old is accused of attacking the officer, resisting arrest and behaving in a threatening manner at the subway station.
Mr Adams entered a plea of not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The Court heard the final charge alleges that he breached coronavirus regulations by leaving his home address without a reasonable excuse to travel.
Mr Adams, of Barlanark in Glasgow, was one of 28 people arrested during Rangers fans' title celebrations which took place around Ibrox Stadium and the city's George Square.
Mr Adams' trial is scheduled to take place in September.