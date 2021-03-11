Murder probe after body found in Glasgow flat
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead at a flat in Glasgow.
The body of 45-year-old Valerijs Litvins was found at the property in Burgher Street, Parkhead, at about 23:15 on Sunday.
Following a post-mortem examination, his death is being treated as murder.
Det Ch Insp Gillian Grant, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that would assist our investigation."
She added: "Officers have been in the area carrying out inquiries, checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in an effort to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
"We would be interested to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the street, or anyone who may have heard a disturbance in the area that night to contact us."