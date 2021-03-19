BBC News

Man charged following body find in Parkhead flat

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Valerijs Litvins in Glasgow.

The 45-year-old's body was discovered in a flat in Burgher Street in Parkhead on Sunday 7 March.

Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

