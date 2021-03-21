Old Firm fans praised for heeding 'stay at home' call
- Published
Celtic and Rangers football fans have been praised for sticking to lockdown restrictions.
Police Scotland confirmed there had been no arrests made following the Old Firm fixture as fans heeded warnings to "stay at home".
The message was heavily promoted ahead of Sunday's match at Celtic Park.
Despite a significant police presence at both Parkhead and Ibrox, police said the warning was observed by the vast majority.
However, while Glasgow appeared quiet, a crowd of Rangers supporters gathered in West Lothian.
Social media posts showed fans celebrating in the street in Armadale.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance managing a crowd who have gathered in Armadale.
"Local road closures were put in place for a short period of time and roads have since reopened. Police remain in the area."
Police Scotland mounted a major operation in a bid to prevent a repeat of celebrations by fans two weeks ago.
Thousands of Rangers supporters broke lockdown rules to gather at Ibrox Stadium and Glasgow's George Square following the team's league title win.
Top officers warned similar behaviour would not be tolerated and there would be arrests if advice was ignored.
Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "I'd like to thank the vast majority of fans from both clubs who took responsibility to prevent the spread of coronavirus by staying at home and not gathering at Celtic Park or anywhere else.
"Where small groups of people did gather, officers engaged and encouraged them to disperse and return home.
"The clear message to all supporters as the football season continues over the coming weeks is to stay safe by staying at home and please do not gather in large groups."
He added: "I'm grateful for the co-operation and support from all clubs and we will continue to work with them and the Scottish government to ensure the season can be completed safely."
The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Celtic Park stadium, ended in a 1-1 draw.
In a moment of solidarity, Celtic captain Scott Brown put his arm around Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who was the target of alleged racist abuse during his side's Europa League tie with Slavia Prague on Thursday.
The league fixture was only given the go-ahead on Friday.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the decision to proceed followed "extensive engagement" with the clubs, the SPFL, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council.