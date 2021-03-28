New appeal after girl, 16, raped by two men in Paisley
- Published
Police have renewed their appeal for information following the rape of a 16-year-old girl by two men in Paisley.
The attack happened in a wooded area behind Dykebar Hospital, off Grahamston Road, between 19:00 and 21:30 on Saturday, 20 March.
The victim was found by a passing driver on nearby Hurlet Road.
Both suspects are described as being white, Scottish, in their early 20s and wearing dark clothing. One man was about 5ft 9in and the other about 6ft.
'Ordeal was terrifying'
Det Insp Colin MacRitchie, of Paisley CID, said: "Officers revisited the scene last night from 7pm, precisely one week on from the attack.
"We are keen to jog people's memories and have been speaking to locals to seek any new information. It's important that we identify the people responsible for this as soon as possible.
"The ordeal was terrifying for the victim and we continue to provide her with the necessary support she requires."
He appealed to anyone who saw anything, no matter how small, to contact police.