Police in Blantyre investigate 'suspicious' death in flat
Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in South Lanarkshire after being called to reports of a "disturbance".
Officers said they were called to a flat in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at about 15:30 on Wednesday.
The body of the man was found inside the property. His death is being treated as suspicious, police said.
It is understood that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing, with officers carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV from the local area. They have also appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Det Insp Frank Travers said: "This will be a shock to the community and I would like to reassure them that we are doing all we can to find out exactly what has happened.
"I am appealing to members of the public for assistance. If you were in Camelon Crescent or in the surrounding areas yesterday afternoon, you may have seen something which could assist our investigation.
"In particular, if you have a dash cam, please check the footage. It's possible you captured images which could help us, small, minor details can be vital in inquiries such as this so please do pass the information on."