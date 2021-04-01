Man charged over sex offences after Ballet West school investigation
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual offences following an investigation at a prestigious dance school.
Ballet West, a boarding school located in Taynuilt, Argyll and Bute, closed last August following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The school was established in 1991 and trained dancers to undergraduate level.
Police Scotland said the man was expected to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod said: "Police Scotland treats all reports of sexual offending with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.
"If you have, or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, then please be assured that we will listen, we will investigate all reports and that support is available."
Ballet West had also offered courses for dance teachers and operated associate and outreach programmes for young dancers.
In 2018, it launched its own professional touring company, employing former students for performances across the world.
It was named Best British Ballet School for 2019/20 at the British Ballet Grand Prix, an an international ballet competition for elite level dancers.