Man charged in connection with Easterhouse murder
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Easterhouse, Glasgow.
Kamil Charyszyan, 35, was found dead following the incident on Conisborough Road on Sunday 21 March.
Det Ch Insp Alan McAlpine, of the major investigation team, said: "We continue to support Kamil's family and our thoughts are very much with them at this time"
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.
Police Scotland has set up an online portal for members of the public with information on the incident to contact them.
Det Ch Insp McAlpine added: "I would like to thank the community for their assistance with our investigation so far.
"I would urge anyone who has not been in touch who has information, no matter how insignificant they might think it is, to contact us."