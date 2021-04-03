Family 'devastated' after flat murder in Blantyre
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a "much-loved son" who was murdered in South Lanarkshire
Richard Marshall, 33, was killed at a flat in Blantyre on Wednesday.
His family said in a statement: "We are devastated by the loss of Richard, who was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend. He will be cherished in our hearts forever."
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday.
Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about the incident in Blantyre's Camelon Crescent.
Det Insp Frank Travers, from the force's major investigations team, said: "Our thoughts are with Richard's family at this very difficult time and we are providing them with support.
"Anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who can help our investigation is asked to please contact us."