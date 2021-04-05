Man in court charged with murder at Blantyre flat
- Published
A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in South Lanarkshire.
Richard Marshall, 33, was found dead in a flat in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, last Wednesday.
Shane Young appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday accused of murdering Mr Marshall. He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.
Mr Marshall's family said they had been "completely devastated" by his death.
They described him as a "much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend".