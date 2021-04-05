Teenager seriously injured in Bothwell hit-and-run
A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Lanarkshire.
The 13-year-old was struck by a small silver vehicle on Main Street in Bothwell, near the Clydesdale bank.
He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment following the collision at about 14:50.
Police Scotland has appealed for information to help them trace the driver of the vehicle, who "failed to stop after the collision."
Insp George McCutcheon said: "I would ask anyone with any dashcam and mobile phone footage of the incident, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, to please get in touch with officers.
"I would also make a direct appeal to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and come forward."