Man charged with murdering Helensburgh teenager with meat cleaver
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager by repeatedly striking him with a meat cleaver.
Kevin Murray is alleged to have killed Kirk Allan, 19, at a property in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, on 25 July last year.
He is accused of blindfolding Mr Allan, punching him on the head and body and compressing his neck.
Prosecutors also allege he sprayed a noxious substance in Mr Allan's face.
Tony Graham QC, defending, offered a guilty plea on Mr Murray's behalf to the reduced allegation of culpable homicide.
But this was rejected by prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC during the hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
No trial was fixed and judge Lady Stacey adjourned until a further hearing in June.