Former soldier jailed for rape of woman in Airdrie
A former soldier woke to find four detectives in his bedroom after raping a woman at his home in Airdrie.
Christopher Robertson, 39, claimed the woman had "instigated sex" and she left after he fell asleep.
The former soldier said the next thing he remembered was waking up to the officers in his room.
Robertson has been jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of rape at an earlier trial. He denied the offence.
Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby said Robertson would be placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.
The judge told him: "You continue to deny your guilt and suggest that the complainer herself instigated sex."
Lord Boyd of Duncansby said he had no doubt the effects of Robertson's offence committed on 9 December 2017 would live with the victim for some time to come.
'Under the influence'
The court heard the woman had been at a nightclub with friends before going on to a party, but decided to go home.
Robertson had also been out at a pub with friends and contacted her while she was trying to get a taxi and they went back to his home.
She said she was tired and needed to go home but he suggested that she sleep at his house. She woke to find him lying on top of her subjecting her to an assault.
Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said Robertson was "significantly under the influence of alcohol at the time this offence was committed". The court heard Robertson had consumed almost 30 alcoholic drinks.
Mr Keenan said it was "a very serious offence" and Robertson appreciated that a prison sentence was inevitable.
He said the construction industry worker had previously served in the Army for four years and did two tours of duty as a soldier in Iraq.