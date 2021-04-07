Mary McLaughlin: Mother-of-11 strangled with her own dressing gown cord
A mother-of-11 was found strangled with her own dressing gown cord, a murder trial has heard.
The body of Mary McLaughlin, 58, was discovered in her flat in Partick, Glasgow, on 2 October 1984.
Graham McGill, 59, denies the murder and assaulting Ms McLaughlin with intent to rape.
Forensic scientist Joanne Cochrane told the High Court in Glasgow that five separate DNA reviews were carried out on the cold case over the years.
Under questioning by prosecutor Alex Prentice QC, Ms Cocharne confirmed the cause of death was "ligature strangulation".
The jury heard Ms McLaughlin was found in her flat in Crathie Court, Laurel Street, with her dress on the wrong way round and the dressing gown cord wrapped round her neck.
On the second day of the trial Ms Cochrane told the jury that the murder of Mary was what is known as a cold case.
The jury heard attempts to find DNA had been made on four previous occasions - 1984, 1999, 2002-04, and 2006-2008 - before the most recent bid.
Ms Cochrane said: "This review was from 2014 to 2020. We were requested to examine items relating to Mary McLaughlin to determine where any DNA received from items may have originated."
Asked if forensic advances have created "greater opportunities", she replied: "Yes, as new technology comes on we now have the gold standard of DNA profiling."
Earlier, retired police officer Brian Foster told the court he was part of the CID team that investigated the crime in 1984.
He said: "Whoever had committed the murder had locked Mary's door leaving her dead inside. We never found Mary's keys."
The jurors were shown a seven-minute video of the interior of Ms McLaughlin's flat.
It showed her lying on her back on her bed with a ligature wrapped round her neck.
Her dentures were lying on the floor beside the bed.
Mr McGill is also accused of stealing a set of keys from Ms McLaughlin's home.
He faces a further charge of threatening to murder Suzanne Russell and children at an address in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, between 1 January 1985 and 31 December 1988.
Mr McGill denies all the charges against him.
The trial, before judge Lord Burns, continues.