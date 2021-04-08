Woman murdered in Maryhill flat suffered 'brutal attack'
A woman who was found murdered in her Glasgow flat was subjected to a "brutal attack", police have said.
The body of Jaqueline Grant, 54, was discovered in her home in Cumlodden Drive, in the Maryhill area of the city, at about 17:30 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland confirmed the death was now being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination.
Forensic experts and officers are continuing to carry out a detailed search of her home and the local area.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Grainger said: "Jacqueline died as a result of a brutal attack in her home and her family are devastated by what has happened."
He added that officers have also been checking CCTV in and around the flats and in nearby streets, as well as have been speaking to neighbours, local residents and businesses.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area from Monday evening through to Tuesday morning and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.