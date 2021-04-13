Homes to be made ready for new residents of Ulva
Six properties on a community-owned Hebridean island are to be refurbished in preparation for potential new residents.
North West Mull Community Woodland Company (NWMCWC) purchased Ulva estate in 2018.
There were only five people living on the island at the time, but the population has since increased to 11.
Six homes - three are tenanted and three are empty - are to undergo improvement work.
Development manager Wendy Reid said the properties were all currently below an adequate standard.
She said: "The provision of affordable housing on Ulva is really at the centre of the plans for the redevelopment of the whole island.
"We are refurbishing the properties that are already on the island. This is the first stage of our housing plans."
The community-owned Ulva estate spans 4,942 acres (2,000 ha) and includes Ulva, as well as some land on nearby Isle of Mull.