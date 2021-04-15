Puppy stolen at knifepoint by masked men in Glasgow
A nine-week-old American Bulldog puppy has been stolen from a house in Glasgow by masked men.
Police said three men wearing black balaclavas and dark tracksuits broke into the property and threatened the dog's owner with a bladed weapon.
The break-in happened at Meiklerig Court in the city's Pollok area at about 22:00 on Wednesday.
Police have urged anyone with information about the theft to contact them.
The three suspects are described as male, tall and all with muscular builds.
After the theft, they headed east towards Linthaugh Road carrying the nine-week-old puppy.
Det Con Christopher Sneddon, of Police Scotland's Glasgow CID unit, said: "Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this incident, but the owner has been left evidently shaken.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed three men acting suspicious in the area to come forward.
"If there is anyone who has possible CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please get in touch with police.
"I would also ask if anyone is approached about buying a puppy similar to this to get in contact with police."