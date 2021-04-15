Man charged with murdering woman in her Maryhill home
A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in her home in Glasgow.
Michael Dorey is accused of repeatedly striking Jacqueline Grant, 54, on the head and body with a knife on 6 April at the house in the Maryhill area.
He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Mr Dorey, of Haghill, made no plea at a hearing in Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He was remanded in custody pending further examination and will appear in court again within eight days.