Man in court accused of Easterhouse murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of murder.
Kai Russell, 22, is alleged to have stabbed Kamil Charyszyn, 35, on the neck with a knife of similar instrument in Glasgow's Easterhouse on 21 March.
He is also accused of having a knife without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on the same date.
Represented by his lawyer Ian Moir, he made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Mr Russell, of Easterhouse, was remanded in custody pending further examination.