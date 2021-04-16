BBC News

Man in court accused of Easterhouse murder

Published

A man has appeared in court accused of murder.

Kai Russell, 22, is alleged to have stabbed Kamil Charyszyn, 35, on the neck with a knife of similar instrument in Glasgow's Easterhouse on 21 March.

He is also accused of having a knife without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on the same date.

Represented by his lawyer Ian Moir, he made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Mr Russell, of Easterhouse, was remanded in custody pending further examination.

