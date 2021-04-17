Wildfire warning as firefighters tackle Oban blaze
Warnings have been issued about the high risk of wildfires as firefighters tackled a a major grass fire above a West Highland town.
Fire crews spent 16 hours working to extinguish the blaze above Oban which broke out on Friday afternoon.
After recent dry weather, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says there is a "high to extreme" risk of fires across north east, central and east Scotland.
NatureScot urged people enjoying eased Covid restrictions to be vigilant.
The fire on the hillside above Oban was reported at about 15:30 on Friday.
Four fire appliances were sent, with crews from Inverary and Appin called in to help local firefighters.
They used beaters and backpack extinguishers to limit the spread of the fire before nightfall. Crews returned the following morning and the fire was put out at about 07:30.
Images posted on social media appeared to show the flames dangerously close to the McCaig's Tower, the Victorian monument which overlooks the Argyll town.
NatureScot, formerly Scottish Natural Heritage, said it important for people to be aware of the dangers of wildfires as the easing of Covid restrictions would allow more people to visit the countryside.
Barbecue warning
Stewart Pritchard, nature reserves senior adviser with NatureScot, said it was great news that people could enjoy the countryside again, but he urged caution, particularly with cigarettes and outdoor barbecues.
"We want people to enjoy their visits but with extreme wildfire warnings in place it's vital to bear in mind that fires spread quickly in these conditions and devastate nature and wildlife," he said.
"The Scottish Outdoor Access Code states never to light open fires in these conditions as fires that get out of control cause major damage. We would also urge people to be extremely cautious when disposing of cigarettes - even a cigarette butt can easily start a wildfire.
"One of the biggest risks is disposable barbecues. These should be left to cool and taken away and disposed of safely along with all other rubbish. You may think the barbecue is no longer a risk, but the lingering heat could cause vegetation to smoulder and catch fire."
The fire service said on Saturday it had been busy with a number of smaller fires across Scotland.