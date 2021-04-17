Glasgow puppy reunited with owners after armed raid
A nine-week-old puppy stolen from a house in Glasgow by masked men armed with knives has been reunited with its owners.
Police said on Wednesday evening three men wearing black balaclavas broke into a house in the city's Pollok area.
They threatened the dog's owner with a bladed weapon and then stole the American Bulldog, called Cairo.
The dog was found on Friday evening by the side of a road in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.
Owners David Waters and Caitlin Maley got a tip off through social media that Cairo had been left outside a block of flats.
Mr Waters said the dog has been checked over by a vet and is in good condition.
He said: "We're just delighted to get Cairo back, it's been a crazy few days."