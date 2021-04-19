Man in balaclava grabs teenage girl in Glasgow Park
Police are appealing for information after a man wearing a balaclava grabbed a 16-year-old girl as she walked through a park.
The teenager managed to run away and called police after the man tried to snatch her near the boating pond in Springburn Park, Glasgow.
The incident happened at about 21:00 on Saturday.
Det Sgt Larry Dempsey said: "This was a very frightening experience for the young teenage girl."
He added: "It is vital that we trace the man responsible and we are currently reviewing any available CCTV in the area."
He urged anyone who was in the park on Saturday evening and saw a man hanging around, dressed in dark clothing, to contact police.
