Covid in Scotland: World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow cancelled
The World Pipe Band Championships have been cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19.
About 200 bands from around the world usually compete in the event, which was due to take place in Glasgow this August.
The championships were also cancelled last year because of the pandemic but they are expect to return in 2022.
The contest was first held in 1948 and has been hosted by Glasgow every year since 1986.
Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "The World Pipe Band Championships is the competition where bands, pipers and drummers want to test themselves against the very best.
"It is a showcase for the best bands in the world and it is evident getting bands ready to play the toughest competition in the world and get them to Glasgow is impossible this year.
"Everyone involved is naturally disappointed but we remain hopeful we can stage the Worlds, as we know them, in 2022."
In 2019, 195 bands from 13 countries competed in front of a crowd of thousands of spectators on Glasgow Green.
Inveraray and District Pipe Band were crowned champions - their second win in three years.
Dr Bridget McConnell, chief executive of Glasgow Life said: "Having taken time to explore several delivery options together, it is clear to all involved that we can't stage anything like the World Championships people know and love.
"We hope to be able to welcome bands and supporters back to Glasgow Green next summer."