Covid in Scotland: FM expected to confirm further lockdown easing
The first minister is expected to confirm the most significant stage in lockdown easing later.
The biggest raft of changes since Scotland went into lockdown on Boxing Day last year is due to take place on Monday 26 April.
The scheduled unlocking will include the reopening of hospitality, gyms and non-essential shops.
Non-essential travel between Scotland, England and Wales could also be allowed for the first time this year.
The target date was set by Nicola Sturgeon when she announced her "cautious" route out of lockdown in February.
However, some restrictions were eased earlier than expected due to falling infection rates.
Hairdressers, click and collect services and homeware shops, as well as the resumption of outdoor contact sports for 12 to 17-year-olds were re-introduced on 5 April.
And Covid restrictions on travelling around Scotland and rules on the number of people allowed to meet up outdoors were relaxed on Friday.
If the first minister approves the planned reopening, all local authority areas which are under level four restrictions will move down to level three.
The Scottish government's route map says that from 26 April the following can happen:
- up to six people from two households can socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant
- unrestricted travel within Scotland, England and Wales (subject to local restrictions)
- all shops, stores and close contact services like nail bars can open
- hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 20:00 indoors, but without alcohol
- alcohol can be served outdoors under local licensing restrictions
- tourist accommodation to reopen (self-catering accommodation restricted in line with rules on indoor gathering)
- funerals and weddings including receptions can take place with up to 50 people (alcohol permitted)
- gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual exercise
- indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open
From this date, takeaways can be collected indoors, non-essential childcare will be allowed, non-essential work can be carried out inside houses and driving lessons and tests can take place again.
They expected 1m (3ft) social distancing to be in place between tables but the new proposals want people from different households to observe social distancing at tables.
The next set of restrictions are due to be relaxed on 17 May, when pubs will be able to open indoors until 22:30 and contact sports, cinemas, and some small scale events will be able to take place.
From that date, up to four people from two households will also be able to meet indoors.
Other changes from mid-May could include the return of cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls, along with adult outdoor contact sports and indoor group exercise.