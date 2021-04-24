Police say death of man in Drumchapel flat 'suspicious'
Detectives are treating the death of a man at a flat in Glasgow as suspicious.
The 45-year-old was found dead at a property in Jedworth Road in Drumchapel at about 18:00 on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said an investigation was ongoing and a post-mortem examination would take place to establish the exact cause of death.
She added that anyone with information which could help the inquiry should contact the force.
