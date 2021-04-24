Cars deliberately set on fire in Kilmarnock prison car park
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after five vehicles were deliberately set on fire in an Ayrshire prison car park.
The cars were "extensively damaged" in the attack at HMP Kilmarnock at about 19:25 on Friday.
Officers want to trace the driver of a car which raced away from the scene.
Det Insp Ewan Ball said: "I'm sure someone will have seen or noticed this dark-coloured car as it sped off from the prison car park."
"All of the cars involved have been extensively damaged and I am appealing to people who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.
"Also, I would appeal to any motorists to check their dashcam footage as it may have captured an image which could assist us in our inquiries."
No-one was injured in the incident.
Officers are checking surrounding CCTV in a bid to trace the car and its occupants.
Additional officers will also be patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the local community.