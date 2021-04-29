Drumchapel murder victim may have lain dead for hours
- Published
Police have revealed more details of a "brutal" murder in Glasgow a week on from the attack.
Craig Shaw, 45, was found dead in a flat in Jedworth Road, Drumchapel, at about 18:00 on 22 April.
Detectives are asking for more help from the public as they continue their investigation and piece together Mr Shaw's last movements.
He was last seen entering the building where he lived at 19:25 on Wednesday 21 April, the night before he died.
Det Ch Insp Cameron Miller, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Our inquiries have so far established that Mr Shaw was murdered between 19:25 on Wednesday and 17:55 on Thursday.
"We believe he may have been deceased for several hours before his body was discovered. He sustained a brutal attack and we are determined to trace whoever is responsible and bring them to justice.
"Mr Shaw was well-known locally and I believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for his murder."
Worthwhile exercise
Officers carried out a stop-and-speak operation on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to prompt the memories of members of the public who may have been in the area at the same time a week ago when the incident happened.
Det Ch Insp Miller said the exercise was "worthwhile" with about 60 people approached and leads followed up.
Door-to door inquiries will continue and police are keen to obtain any CCTV footage from around the area.
They also want anyone who was in the Jedworth Road area between 19:25 on Wednesday, 21 April, and 17:55 on the Thursday to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Miller added: "In particular, I am urging anyone who visited the building where Mr Shaw lived between these times to contact us if you have not already spoken to officers. We are reviewing CCTV footage of those coming and going from the building and would encourage anyone who visited during those times to make themselves known so that they can be eliminated from inquiries.
"Please do not assume that we know the information you may hold. Any piece of information you have - no matter how small or insignificant you think it is - could be vital to our investigation and may help us complete the bigger picture. "
The detective assured the public that any information provided would be treated with the utmost confidence. and said a webpage had been set up where people could submit information anonymously.
A highly-visible police presence remains in the area.