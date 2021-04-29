Emma Faulds murder accused Ross Willox called police for updates
- Published
The man accused of murdering Emma Faulds twice phoned the police asking for news after she was reported missing, a court has heard.
Ross Willox, 41, denies killing Emma and dumping her body at Glentrool Forest in Dumfries and Galloway in April 2019.
The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Willox called the police on 2 May and said he was "really worried about her".
Emma was reported missing on 30 April after she did not turn up for work.
The trial has previously heard she had met Mr Willox while working at Kilmarnock Prison, and the pair were due to meet at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on Sunday 28 April.
Sgt William Barrie told the court he received a call around mid-morning by a man who identified himself as Mr Willox, requesting an update on the missing person inquiry.
Another officer, Sgt Paul Hughes said a call from Mr Willox was put through to him from a police call centre at 10:00 on the same day, asking for an update.
Sgt Hughes said: "I advised him there was no update. I asked him if he had any information and he said 'no' and added, 'I'm getting really worried about her'."
Prosecutor Paul Kearney questioned PC Stuart Mulholland, who visited the homes of Emma and Mr Willox on 30 April - the day she was reported missing by her parents.
He and a colleague went to Emma's flat in Fullerton Street, Kilmarnock, around 23:30.
PC Mulholland said they searched her home and added: "We went into various rooms and in a chest of drawers we found a clear bag of white powder. It tested positive for cocaine."
He told the court he then visited Mr Willox's home at 02:00 after phoning to say they were coming.
The officer said: "There was no-one home, but Mr Willox arrived after a couple of minutes. He told us he had been at a friend's house because he couldn't sleep."
He told the court Mr Willox said he had been worried about Emma.
Taking cocaine
The jury heard that Mr Willox was asked about his movements of April 29 and 30, 2019.
PC Mulholland said: "He said Emma Faulds arrived at his house around teatime and they were drinking and taking cocaine.
"They made their way to Kilmarnock around midnight in Emma's car. He said Emma was driving her car."
PC Mulholland added: "He said she had organised a delivery of drugs about 09:30 by texting someone called Scouser using her phone."
He said Mr Willox told him he left Emma's flat on the morning of Monday, 29 April and walked to the town centre where he got a taxi.
But Mr Willox did not explain why Emma's car was seen being driven in Fullerton Street, Kilmarnock at about 07:30 that morning.
Previously the court saw dash-cam footage showing her blue BMW was parked outside Mr Willox's home on Sunday 28 April.
CCTV footage from the next day also showed a vehicle assessed by police to be Mr Willox's black Mercedes SUV travelling towards the area where her body was found.
Emma, 39, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday 30 April after she failed to turn up at work.
Her body was discovered by a police search dog in Glentrool Forest in June 2019.
Mr Willox denies murdering Emma at his home at Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019 by means unknown.
He also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of her body at Glentrool Forest.
The trial before judge Lord Mulholland continues.