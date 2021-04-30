Emma Faulds murder accused 'searched internet for the word blood'
Murder accused Ross Willox used his best friend's iPad to search the internet for "blood" and "can police track your car", a court has heard.
Neil Moore, 46, said he spotted the searches on his device after Mr Willox had asked to use it.
Mr Willox denies killing Emma Faulds and dumping her body at Glentrool Forest in Dumfries and Galloway.
The 41-year-old is accused of murdering Ms Faulds, 39, at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
She was reported missing on 30 April 2019 after failing to turn up for work.
Mr Moore told prosecutor Paul Kearney that when he looked at his iPad on 8 May 2019 he found searches he had not made.
These included "can cars be traced by GPS", as well as "do police put tracking devices on cars" and "can UK police trace your car without a warrant".
Mr Moore told jurors at the High Court in Glasgow that Mr Willox was his closest friend.
The trial heard that the accused went to Mr Moore's house and asked to use his iPad.
Mr Moore decided to look at the tablet - which his friend had used previously - after he left.
Prosecutor Mr Kearney asked the witness what he had done when he made the discovery.
Mr Moore replied: "I contacted my ex-partner who is a serving police officer and then I went to Kilmarnock police office."
The court earlier heard that police had carried out surveillance on Mr Willox between 6 and 10 May 2019.
A covert tracker device was also put on his mother's Jaguar car.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.