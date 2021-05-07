Murder hunt after dying man found in burning house
- Published
Detectives have confirmed a man who died after he was found seriously injured in a burning house was murdered.
John Dalziel, 47, was discovered after a fire at a property in Whites Bridge Avenue in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at about 22:05 on Thursday.
Mr Dalziel was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
Officers said a number of people were in the area at the time.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Grainger, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are very much with the family of Mr Dalziel at this difficult time for them.
"If anyone saw anything or heard anything before or after the incident that might help with our investigation then I would urge them to come forward, no matter how insignificant you might think the information is."
Police Scotland has set up a website which can be used to submit information to the inquiry team anonymously.