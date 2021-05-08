Two men injured after double stabbing in Glasgow
Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a double stabbing in Glasgow.
Police were called to a property in Keal Avenue, in the Blairdardie area, at about 10:30 on Saturday after reports of a disturbance.
Two men, aged 41 and 39, were found inside and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
No arrests have been made but officers are following a positive line of inquiry.
A force spokeswoman said: "The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public."
