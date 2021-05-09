'Erratic driver' stopped with £100,000 drugs haul
Police have recovered £108,000 of cannabis after stopping an "erratic driver" during a routine patrol in South Lanarkshire.
Police said a grey Toyota Avensis was pulled over at Harelaw Roundabout on the A721 near Carstairs
The incident happened at about 20:00 on Saturday.
A 29-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear before Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday.
Insp Steven Conn said: "I'd like to commend the good work of our officers who initially pulled the vehicle over as it was being driven in an erratic manner.
"Thanks to their good instincts and judgement, we've now removed a significant quantity of illegal drugs from the streets."
