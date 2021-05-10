Pair given life sentences for Glasgow doorstep murder
Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a father on the doorstep of his Glasgow home.
Michael Toal, 50, and Terence Morgan, 32, stabbed Alan Ritchie outside his 16th-floor flat in Kennishead Avenue on 10 March last year.
Toal was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison and Morgan was given a minimum of 19 years.
Jurors heard that the 61-year-old begged a concierge for help after being stabbed in the head and body.
The High Court in Glasgow was told he called the concierge and said: "Get an ambulance. I have been stabbed."
Scar-faced man
Mr Ritchie's friend Robert Smith told the court he had seen the fellow Rangers fan shortly before he was attacked and had discussed watching a game.
The 43-year-old said: "We spoke at the door. He seemed to be in a rush. He did not hang about, so I went back downstairs [to his flat]."
After returning home, Mr Smith heard banging on his landing and someone shouting Mr Ritchie's nickname.
The witness said he left his flat and found a scar-faced man appearing "impatient, possibly hostile".
When shown a photograph of Morgan in court, he said this looked like the individual.
"I spent nothing more than a couple of minutes with him," he said. "I just wanted him off the floor."
Caught on CCTV
Prosecutor Angela Gray asked: "After Thomas Morgan left, did you hear anything else?"
He replied: "Nothing for a couple of hours and that would have been the police arriving."
Morgan and Toal were captured on CCTV going down several flights of stairs in the building and appeared to be armed.
They denied murder during the trial. Both have a lengthy history of violence.
Sentencing, Lady Rae told them: "You have been convicted of murdering a man at the door of his home.
"It is clear from the evidence that you both armed yourselves with a knife. Both persisted with this attack and nothing can be said in mitigation for this terrible killing.
"The victim impact statements tell of a family who is suffering greatly the loss of a loved one."