Man jailed for meat cleaver attack on police officers in Wishaw
- Published
A man who attacked two police officers using a meat cleaver has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
David Dowson, 26, attempted to murder one officer and endangered the life of another in the incident in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, in June last year.
He sliced off the tip of the thumb of one of his victims and both officers suffered severe injuries.
Dowson was later heard boasting in the street: "Aye, I chopped your cops with a cleaver."
The High Court in Glasgow heard PCs Josh McCorry and Glenn Coletta were "terrified and feared for their lives".
Sentencing, judge Lady Stacey told Dowson: "The behaviour can only be described as outrageous.
"You proceeded to threaten and then attack the police officers in a very serious fashion.
"It is right these officers should not be subjected to the sort of behaviour carried out that day.
"Any issues you may have do not justify what you did."
Dowson - who already had a high court conviction for violence - will be also be supervised for two years on his release.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to attempting to murder PC McCorry by striking him with the weapon outside his home.
He was originally charged with a double attempted murder but his plea to the lesser charge of assaulting PC Coletta to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life was accepted.
The court had heard that the attack happened on 14 June last year as the two on-duty officers were returning a child to the block of flats where Dowson lived.
The matter was not related to Dowson.