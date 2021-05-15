Women assaulted in two Ayrshire railway attacks
- Published
Two women have been seriously assaulted in separate railway incidents in Ayrshire.
One woman was beaten by a gang of four females onboard the 20:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr service on Thursday.
The group alighted at Kilwinning railway station and passengers came to the woman's aid.
At 23:20, another woman was assaulted by four females at Ayr station and was taken to hospital. British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses.
Det Con Martin Graham said: "Thankfully, these incidents are rare, and this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the railway.
"We currently are pursuing a positive line of inquiry for both these assaults, however we urge anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information to come forward."
