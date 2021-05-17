Gangland killer jailed for eight years for prison attacks
- Published
A gangland killer has been sentenced to eight years for attacking a rival in jail, just weeks after he cut off another inmate's ear.
David Scott, 36, slashed Paul Lyons in the visiting room at HMP Perth on 27 December 2019.
It followed an earlier knife attack on Dale Thomas at HMP Edinburgh.
Scott, who was already serving 22 years for the "execution" of Euan Johnston in 2016, admitted the attacks at at High Court in Glasgow.
The court heard that Scott believed Lyons and Thomas "bore ill will" towards him over Euan Johnston's murder and that the attacks were "pre-emptive".
Lyons, who was jailed in 2010 for a road rage killing on the M74, was attacked as relatives and friends visited him.
Prosecutor Jane Farquharson QC said: "Scott stood up and started running towards his table.
"He can be seen on camera to remove something from the waistband of his trousers."
Lyons was "oblivious" as Scott sprinted at him before repeatedly slashing at his head and neck. He suffered a wound near his carotid artery.
Scott admitted he had brought a weapon from his previous jail. A razor blade attached to melted plastic was discovered lying in the visiting room.
On 10 December 2019, Scott had earlier targeted Dale Thomas in HMP Edinburgh.
Ms Farquharson said: "His injuries reveal that he was struck with a knife and a hot water and sugar solution thrown on him. His right ear was cut off."
Thomas was discovered by prison staff lying in a pool of blood. Scott's Nike trainers were examined and Thomas's blood were on them.
The court heard Thomas is being assessed for ear reconstruction.
'Highly charged'
Scott also admitted assaulting a prison officer to his severe injury in HMP Perth on 4 May 2020.
The guard was punched before stumbling and badly hurting his hand. He was off work for a number of weeks as a result.
Scott's QC Brian McConnachie QC said: "As a result of his conviction for murder, he became a person of interest to other people within the prison system.
"It is a highly charged atmosphere and those involved in the first two charges (Lyons and Thomas) were people who, it is believed, bore ill will to Mr Scott due to the conviction.
"Crudely, this can be described as pre-emptive."
Lady Haldane said the jail-term would have been 12 years, but for the guilty pleas.
The court also heard that Scott continued to deny the 2016 murder of Euan Johnston, 26, who was shot twice in the head as his car was stopped at traffic lights.