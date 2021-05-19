Actor Paul Brannigan cleared of stabbing brother as case dropped
An award-winning actor has been cleared of repeatedly stabbing his brother after prosecutors scrapped the case.
Paul Brannigan, 34, was accused of assaulting David Brannigan in Glasgow, on New Year's Day 2020.
The Angels' Share star was said to have struck his brother on the head and body with a knife at a property in Parkhead.
Mr Brannigan denied the charge of assaulting David to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.
He was due to go to trial before a jury at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
But he did not appear in the dock on Monday as prosecutor Carrie Stevens decided not to call the case.
Scottish Bafta triumph
A Crown Office spokeswoman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report relating to a 33-year-old man and an incident said to have taken place on 1 January 2010.
"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal decided there should be no proceedings taken at this time.
"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available."
Mr Brannigan, who also appeared in River City and Sunshine on Leith, also pleaded not guilty to other charges on the original indictment, including behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
He was named best actor at the 2012 Scottish Baftas for his role in Ken Loach's The Angels' Share, a movie about a group of friends on community service taking a trip to a whisky distillery.